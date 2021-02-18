Aizawl, Feb 18 (PTI) Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the state to 4,399, an official said on Thursday.

Two fresh cases were reported from Lawngtlai district and one from Saitual, he said.

One new patient has travel history, while two were detected during contact tracing, the official said, adding they were asymptomatic.

Mizoram now has 20 active cases and 4,369 people have recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.32 per cent.

Ten people have succumbed to the disease.

Altogether, 12,976 people have received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine, the official said.

The northeastern state has so far conducted 2,23,448 sample tests, including 973 on Wednesday.

