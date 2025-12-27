Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained three Over Ground Workers (OGWs) under the provisions of the Public Safety Act (PSA), police said in a release.

The detained individuals have been identified as Owais Ahmad Lone of Sedow, Mashooq Ahmad Shah of Shahlatoo, and Subzar Ahmad Gani of Check Choland, all residents of Shopian, it added.

The detenues were found repeatedly involved in activities prejudicial to the security of the State. Despite preventive actions and proceedings initiated against them under Sections 170/126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), they continued to indulge in unlawful activities, thereby posing a serious threat to peace and security in the district, as per the release.

Considering their continued involvement in such activities, detention orders were obtained from the District Magistrate, Shopian, after completion of all legal formalities. Subsequently, the detenues were taken into custody and lodged at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, police said.

Shopian Police reiterates its commitment to safeguarding peace and security and will continue to take firm action against elements inimical to the security of the State strictly in accordance with law, the release said.

Meanwhile, a suspicious balloon shaped like an aeroplane was found lying in agricultural fields near Path Seekers School in the Ramgarh sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, an official said.

According to officials, the object was first spotted by local residents of Ramgarh, who immediately informed the police. Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot and secured the area.

Based on preliminary observations, the balloon is suspected to have originated from across the border in Pakistan. However, further verification is underway to ascertain its exact nature and purpose. (ANI)

