Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested after 1.5 kilograms of charas worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from their possession here, police said on Saturday.

Sahil Mehra, Abhishek Dogra and Jagdev Raj were rounded up when they were found moving in a suspicious manner in the Gharota area on the outskirts of Jammu, a police spokesperson said.

He said the large quantity of the narcotic substance was recovered from their possession and accordingly, they were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

