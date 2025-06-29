Chhatarpur (MP), Jun 29 (PTI) Three children of a family drowned in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Utavali village within the jurisdiction of the Pipat police station, an official said.

Two brothers and their sister were bathing in the Ghuwau pond when one of them began sinking into the water. The other two tried to save him, but in the process, all three got trapped in deep waters, he said.

A goat rearer in the vicinity alerted the villagers, who pulled out the children and rushed them to the nearby Bijawar health centre, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. The victims have been identified as Hari Yadav (12), Bhanu Pratap Yadav (07) and Sunita Yadav (10)

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Ajay Kumar Rithoriya from Bijawar said three children of the same family drowned. After learning about the incident, police reached the spot to investigate the matter, he said.

Bijawar BJP MLA Rajesh Shukla, who visited the hospital, termed it a “sad incident”.

