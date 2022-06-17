New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The national capital and its adjoining areas are expected to witness thunderstorms and moderate rainfall in the next two hours, predicted the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi on Friday morning.

In an official notification, the RWFC said, "Thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours."

In Delhi, a generally cloudy sky, moderate rain/thundershowers, and strong surface winds (speed 30-40 kmph) are likely during the day, the weather agency said.

Earlier in the day, rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday morning, bringing the temperature down to under 30 degrees Celsius. Following this, water logging was witnessed in parts of the city thereby disrupting the flow of traffic.

Visual from Connaught Place in the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall.

India Meteorological Department on Wednesday had informed that under the influence of western disturbances and lower level easterlies, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the Western Himalayan region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh is likely during June 16th-18th.

With the fresh spell of rain, the air quality in the national capital is in the 'moderate category'. System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a government agency, today morning informed that the overall AQI is at 122 at 8:45 AM.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

