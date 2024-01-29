Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) A comment allegedly by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sparked a controversy, with the Trinamool Congress demanding an apology for what they deemed a misogynistic statement.

Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra criticised the BJP, branding it as 'anti-women' and highlighting the contradiction between their rhetoric about ‘Nari Shakti' (women empowerment) and the alleged comments made by the BJP state president.

PTI could not independently verify the alleged remarks by Majumdar, a video of which had gone viral and was circulated widely by various TMC leaders.

Moitra called for an apology from Majumdar and urged other BJP members to denounce such remarks.

While no official statement was provided by BJP functionaries, a state leader anonymously expressed disapproval of the alleged comments, distancing himself from them while maintaining criticism of Banerjee's politics.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar expressed shock at the derogatory remarks directed at the only woman chief minister in the country.

She questioned the motive behind such comments and raised concerns about the degradation of political discourse when leaders resort to such language.

