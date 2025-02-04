Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) Senior Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra, who had accused political consultancy firm I-PAC engaged by the party of indulging in "extortion" ruining the party image, apologised on Tuesday after his remarks stirred controversy within the TMC.

Mitra, an MLA and former West Bengal minister, had made the accusations in his statements to the media.

In a letter addressed to TMC state president Subrata Bakshi, Mitra expressed regret over his comments, acknowledging that his statements had caused harm to the party.

He also mentioned that party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was "hurt" by his remarks.

"I request the party to forgive me, without misunderstanding my intentions," Mitra wrote in the letter.

When contacted by PTI, Mitra confirmed writing an apology letter on his own following the backlash from his earlier statements.

"My party did not ask me to apologise or write an apology letter. I had written the letter on my own as I realised that my statements might have caused harm to the party," he said.

Earlier, in an interview with a local news outlet, Mitra had made a series of allegations against I-PAC, claiming that by facilitating "opportunistic individuals within the party", the firm has "tarnished the image" of Mamata Banerjee.

He also suggested that I-PAC had engaged in activities beyond their professional role, including micromanaging the personal behaviour of party members.

While speaking to Bengali news channels, Mitra, the Kamarhati MLA, who has been vocal about internal issues within the TMC, stated, "Mamata Banerjee never had any scandal attached to her name. However, the stain on her reputation now is due to the actions of the 'Pacwalas' (I-PAC members)."

It is noteworthy that when I-PAC started working with TMC, there were already several allegations against the agency.

Prior to the 2021 assembly elections, I-PAC faced local resentment in various parts of Bengal, particularly in villages, where many in the TMC expressed dissatisfaction with the agency's involvement.

Some senior leaders had also been upset with what they perceived as I-PAC's "interference" and "overreach."

Many within the TMC even accused I-PAC of creating a "parallel organisation" or a "party within a party." In this context, Mitra's recent allegations are not new.

There are differing opinions within the party regarding Madan Mitra's statements.

One of the party's spokespersons, Kunal Ghosh, believes that Mitra's remarks should be considered by senior leaders. On the other hand, senior minister Firhad Hakim said such issues should be discussed within the party.

