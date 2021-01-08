Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], January 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) is "more dangerous than coronavirus" and after the next legislative assembly election, "the virus will go away" from the state.

"Someone asked me, 'Dada! when this corona will go away?' I said that though I'm not a doctor but it will go away as the vaccine is coming. But Trinamool Congress (TMC) is more dangerous than corona and I can say when they will go away. We invented the vaccine for them and after May 20, this virus will definitely go away from Bengal and there will be no virus named TMC," Ghosh said at a public meeting here.

"After seeing the encouragement received from the people of Nandigram, I believe that days of TMC are numbered and BJP will establish a new government with 200 seats. Our chief minister will be seated in Nabanna and we will build 'Sonar Bangla'," he added.

Ghosh further said that Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011 by recounting the story of Nandigram but the people who fought for the issues are deprived now.

He further said that many leaders who were earlier part of TMC and CPI(M) are now in BJP.

"By recounting the story of Nandigram, didi (Mamata Banerjee) formed a government in West Bengal. But those people who fought for the issues are deprived now. Those who made it for TMC and built a government decided to leave TMC and join BJP. That is why thousands of people like them came today in the rally here," he said.

Ghosh further added: "We are welcoming all of them to the world's biggest political party, BJP. This is the biggest family in the world which has 16-17 crore members."

"In West Bengal, we have 1.5 crore members. People of Bengal have seen different parties, Congress-CPIM-TMC and they are now hopeless. No poor people got primary facilities, no road, water, electricity. No teacher in schools, no school building, no pension for the differently-abled, no old-age pension, no widow pension, no doctors in hospitals, no police personnel in Police station. So, people are moving towards BJP for change," he added.

Earlier on December 19, former TMC minister and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Tamluk, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Medinipur.

This development comes as Assembly polls in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats. (ANI)

