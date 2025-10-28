Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 28 (ANI): After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced to conduct the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 States and Union Territories, including West Bengal, Trinamool Congress leader and State Minister Shashi Panja said that her party would fight within the purview of the Constitution and law if the voting right of any genuine voter is snatched.

Speaking to reporters, Shashi Panja said, "On behalf of the party let me make it clear, our leadership on block and district levels are not going to walk the path of violence. We have been directed to stop making such speeches. We will abide by the Constitution and law. If someone is a genuine voter, and their voting right is being snatched away, TMC will fight within the purview of the Constitution and law. But there is no place for violence."

Earlier, TMC leader Rajib Banerjee had said that "blood will flow" if the names of voters are removed during the SIR.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed concerns about the SIR and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in a press conference, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using these mechanisms to manipulate voter lists and target citizens.

Banerjee claimed that the BJP is using SIR as a pretext to implement NRC and remove names from the voter list.

"In the name of SIR, they are trying to place NRC, want to remove names from the voter list, I assure you no genuine voter will be unlisted," Mamata said.

She warned the BJP against escalating tensions through their policies, accusing them of provocative actions, saying, "I warn the BJP, don't play with fire."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 States and Union Territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, CEC Kumar said the exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission, printing and training will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November to December 4. The Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objection period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 202, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026. (ANI)

