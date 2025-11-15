Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15 (ANI): Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee paid homage to the revered freedom fighter Birsa Munda on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

"On the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, I pay my deepest homage to one of India's most revered icons of courage, sacrifice and resistance," he wrote on X.

Speaking of his courage and bravery, he recalled his legacy in reshaping the country's history. He paid tribute to the iconic anti-colonialist leader as he called upon his ideologies to guide modern India towards a path of a more inclusive future.

"A young visionary who rose against injustice, fought fearlessly for the rights of his people and ignited a movement that reshaped the course of our nation's history, Birsa Munda's legacy continues to inspire every struggle for dignity, equity and self-respect," Banerjee wrote.

"His call for social harmony, empowerment of the marginalised, and protection of our land and environment remains profoundly relevant even today. May his ideals guide us towards a more inclusive and humane future for generations to come," he added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee extended warm wishes and respect to the tribal freedom fighter on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Taking it to X, she wrote, "Jai Johar...On the occasion of the birth centenary of Birsa Munda, the heroic leader of the Munda Rebellion, the great ancestor of the tribal community, I offer my respectful salutations...This special day is being observed with due respect across the state... A government holiday has been declared on his birth anniversary... The name of this life force of the tribal community is associated with one of our universities in the jungle region. To honour him, we have also named a college after him in North Bengal," she stated.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the tribal leader for his unparalleled contribution to the country's freedom movement.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid floral tribute to the revered freedom fighter at the Prerna Sthal in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi. (ANI)

