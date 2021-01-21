Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu saw 596 fresh coronavirus cases and nine more deaths, taking the overall infection count to 8.33 lakh, the health department said on Thursday.

Recoveries from the contagion eclipsed new infections with 705 people walking out of health care facilities after getting discharged aggregating to 8,15,516, a bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 5,196.

The state capital logged 166 new cases, while the rest were scattered across other districts.

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2,29,705 infections out of 8,33,011 reported in the state.

Chennai accounted for the majority of fatalities due to COVID-19 with 4,080 deaths.

As many as 21 districts have added new cases in single digits, while 32 districts reported zero fatalities.

A total of 61,023 samples were tested on Thursday, totalling to 1.54 crore specimens examined so far.

All those who died today had pre-existing morbidity or chronic illness. Four individuals who tested positive include returnees from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the state government said it administered COVID-19 vaccines to 9,277 beneficiaries.

In total 42,947 people on priority list, including health workers have been immunized since the launch of the vaccination drive on January 16.

In 160 session sites, a total of 9,277 people were vaccinated (including 9,146 COVISHIELD AND 131 COVAXIN) till date, a release from the department of public health and preventive medicine said on Thursday. About six lakh people are on priority list for vaccination and vaccines are provided free of cost to beneficiaries by the government.

