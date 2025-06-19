Chennai, Jun 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the 16th edition of the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association's (AIEMA) international machine tools exhibition ACMEE 2025 here on Thursday.

The event at the Chennai Trade Centre showcased the state's commitment to advancing the Make in India initiative through cutting-edge machine tool technology, the association said.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said with over 35 lakh registered MSMEs, the highest in the country, Tamil Nadu ranked third in terms of generating employment through this sector. “The MSMEs are second only to agriculture in terms of providing employment and taking this into account, the state government is continuously striving to improve their lot,” Stalin said.

The government has already established 14 new industrial estates and would create many more. Efforts were on to set up a large pharmaceutical complex in Tindivanam, he said.

Since the last four years, the government has provided MSMEs with various types of subsidies such as investment subsidy, electricity, and back-end interest, totaling to Rs 1,381.91 crore. He had also launched a loan guarantee scheme to extend financial assistance to the units, the Chief Minister emphasised.

MSME Minister T M Anbarasan and AIEMA leaders participated.

