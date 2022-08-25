Chennai, Aug 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday clocked 542 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing the total positives to 35,65,562. The toll touched 38,034 after a 48-year-old man with comorbidity succumbed to the virus, the health department said.

As many as 675 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,22,032 leaving 5,496 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai reported 79 cases followed by Coimbatore 68 while the remaining were spread across other districts. Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi districts recorded zero infections each, while 18 districts saw new cases below 10.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,258 active infections and overall 7,86,936 coronavirus cases.

A total of 24,337 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.87 crore.

According to the bulletin, the man from Thanjavur district ailing with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, was admitted to the district medical college hospital on August 14 with COVID-19 positivity. He died on August 23 due to respiratory failure, the bulletin said.

