Noida, Aug 25: A 42-year-old software engineer was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday for creating a Twitter account in the name of President Draupadi Murmu's daughter, officials said.

The accused, who works with a leading multinational firm, had created the fake social media account in order to exert influence on his neighbour with whom he had a personal conflict, they said. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Alerts Officials As Water Level in Yamuna, Betwa Rivers Rises.

Accused Shailendra Shukla, who lives in the Chi Fi sector of Greater Noida, was held by officials of the Beta 2 police station from the local market, a police spokesperson said.

"The accused is a cyber criminal who was harassing people using a fake Twitter account in the name of President Murmu's daughter Itishree Murmu. He used this fake account to exert influence on a neighbour of his with whom he had a personal conflict,” Beta 2 police station in-charge Anil Kumar said.

Three mobile phones, including the one used to operate the fake social media account, were seized from his possession during the arrest, he said.

Shukla has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), the official said.

He has also been charged under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)