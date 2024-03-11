Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11 (ANI): Trichy Customs Preventive Unit thwarted a major smuggling operation and seized a large cache of hashish worth Rs 110 crore and ganja worth Rs. 1.05 crore from Mimisal Mimisal village of Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district.

Acting on a tip-off that narcotics was being stored for smuggling to Sri Lanka, the Central Intelligence Unit of Tiruchirappalli Customs raided a prawn farm near the Mimisal Panchayat Marriage Hall.

"On receiving information that huge quantities of Narcotic substances like Hashish and Ganja etc. are stored in a shed located on a prawn farm in Mimisal Village, opposite to Mimisal Panchayat Marriage Hall, Avudayar Koil, Pudukottai District for being smuggled out of India to Sri Lanka, the officers of Central Intelligence Unit, Tiruchirappalli Customs Preventive Commissionerate rushed to the area. The shed was found locked and there were no persons in the area," the release from the Tirchy Customs said.

In the presence of independent witnesses, the lock was broken, and a thorough search revealed 48 bags containing suspected narcotics.

Due to a lack of power supply at the shed, the confiscated bags were transported to a nearby customs office for further examination. Testing confirmed the presence of 100 kg of hashish and 876 kg of dry ganja.

The seized narcotics have been confiscated under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Customs Act. The Trichy Customs Department is currently conducting further investigations to identify those involved in the smuggling attempt.

