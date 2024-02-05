Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would introduce 1000 buses in the first phase this year as he flagged off 100 buses for the people of the state on Monday.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "KSRTC and other corporations are providing good service to the people of the state. In the last 4 years during the previous government, no buses were purchased. They stopped 3800 buses which created problems for the people of the state."

On the occasion, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy also spoke about the addition of the buses.

Reddy said that at least five thousand buses will be added by the state government.

"We will provide safe and friendly transport service for the people of the state. For women's empowerment, we announced the Shakti scheme which is a free bus service for women. We came to power on March 20th (2023) and we launched the scheme on June 11. Since then 146 crore women, girl students travelled under the Shakti scheme. Opposition parties oppose it, they criticised it. We have saved money and we can use the same amount for other development works," he added.

CM further said that irrespective of language, caste, or religion the state government had given this service to the women. No government has done this before, he claimed.

"1.17 crore women are getting 2 thousand rupees per month, were there such schemes before? Doesn't it empower the women, don't you bless us, don't listen to BJP, they lie every day, everywhere," he added.

He further said that the BJP leaders used to say that the Congress government can't implement schemes.

"PM Modi never stood on his words, he also spoke about 15 lakhs to every account, where is it? Where is 2 crore employment? Petrol, diesel, gas all prices have increased. Now they're saying Modi guarantee, give all these schemes in Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP. We are giving rice and money, why can't you give it? We are also giving Rs 3000 to unemployed degree holders and Rs 1500 to unemployed diploma holders," he added.

He further said that the opposition alleged that the free schemes would not help people whereas these schemes were helping 4.5 crore people.

"We have given Rs 4530 crores for the Transport and other schemes. One crore life insurance, Rs 3-10 lakhs to the kin of those who lose life in accidents," the CM added. (ANI)

