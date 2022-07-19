Patna, Jul 19 (PTI) The Bihar government will set up tourist police stations in Rajgir (Nalanda) and Bodhgaya for the safety of national and international tourists and pilgrims visiting these places.

A statement issued by the state police headquarters here on Tuesday said, "Bihar Director General of Police (DGP), S K Singhal, has instructed senior officials to set up the new tourist police stations in Rajgir and Bodhgaya by September this year. Senior officials have also been instructed to select cops who will be posted at tourist police stations”.

A decision to this effect was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by the DGP.

“Cops who will be posted at tourist police stations must be trained properly. Since they (tourist cops) have to interact with international tourists, they must know English properly. For these dedicated cops, proper training sessions must be organized for them. Besides, these cops will wear a blue jacket so that they can be easily identified”, said the statement.

To deal with the shortage of manpower in Bihar Police, it was decided that retired police officers from the rank of assistant police inspectors (ASIs) to inspectors will be engaged on contract basis, the statement said.

