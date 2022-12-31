Tourists in Nainital for New Year and New Year's Eve celebration. (Photo/ANI)s

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): Nainital is fully prepared for the celebration of the New Year. Tourists have arrived in Nainital on New Year's Eve and accordingly, hotels have made special arrangements for them.

"Love coming to Nainital on December 31 despite the crowd," said Mehak Advani, a tourist.

"We are fond of hill stations and came to see snowfall. Not being able to see snow is disappointing. We are here to spend some time together. It's a very beautiful place. We plan to start our new year in Nainital," said Hitanshi Sharma, a tourist, who came along with her group.

The police have also made special arrangements with the traffic plan.

The municipality has also made arrangements to save the tourists from the cold.

"The traffic flow is normal currently. Just in case traffic increases, tourists will be stopped at the Rusi By-Pass and will be brought up using shuttles," said Deepak Bisht, SSI Kotwali Nainital

"Those commuters who have not made the bookings would be returned from Kaladhungi and Tiraha," Deepak Bisht added.

Around 6 pm the areas between Ghoda Stand and Mall Road shall be closed. After this, the movement of cars would not be allowed on the mall road, he further informed.

Notably, the municipality has also made arrangements to protect tourists from the cold. (ANI)

