Nabha (Patiala), May 25 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said traders' boards will be set up at the state and district levels to give a boost to trade and commerce in Punjab.

In the coming days, major investment-friendly decisions will be taken by the AAP government, he said adding that the motive is to give impetus to the Punjab industry of the state and create an environment where it can excel.

This will take Punjab to a new zenith of economic progress and prosperity thereby ushering a new and unprecedented era of growth, said Kejriwal in his address.

Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday paid tributes to Maharaja Agrasen.

In a function held here, Mann described him as a great ruler, who during his regime gave the message of the welfare state by strengthening social harmony and unity.

Exhorting the people to seek inspiration from the ideology of Maharaja Agrasen, he said a real tribute to this legendary ruler would be to follow his teachings, which were still relevant in the present circumstances.

Mann appealed to the people to commemorate this auspicious day rising above the parochial considerations of caste, colour, creed and religion.

He called upon the people to seek inspiration from the ideology of Maharaja Agrasen who during his regime gave the message of welfare state by strengthening social harmony and unity.

He said the Aggarwal community had played a vital role in the socio-economic progress of the country and hoped this community will further actively participate in the development process in future also.

AAP supremo Kejriwal described Maharaja Agrasen as a devotee of non-violence and the messenger of peace.

It is heartening that the foundation stone of the new building of Maharaja Agrasen Darbar is being laid in Nabha.

Kejriwal said the construction of Maharaja Agrasen Darbar is being undertaken by the Aggarwal community and around Rs 5 crore will be spent on the construction of this darbar.

"Maharaja Agrasen Ji was a great and visionary ruler who, during his reign, initiated a unique system to provide livelihood resources to the weaker sections of society," he said.

His governance was based on the principle that no one should sleep hungry, no one should be homeless, and no one should be unemployed, said Kejriwal.

In Maharaja Agrasen's kingdom, there was no distinction between rich and poor'?everyone was equal, and socialism was the foundation of the state.

Kejriwal said traders' boards will be constituted at state and district level to give a boost to trade and commerce in Punjab.

He said these boards will safeguard the interests of traders by all means and they will be made partners in socio-economic development of the state.

Kejriwal said it is imperative to ensure that traders are able to carry on their business in a free and fair manner without any sort of hindrance.

He hailed the Aggarwal community for playing a key role in the development and prosperity of the state.

He said the AAP was given a thumping majority by the people of the state, adding, "but we are clearing the mess created by the previous regimes in every field".

Kejriwal said the state which was first in per capita income now ranks 17th due to the "regressive" policies of the previous state governments.

