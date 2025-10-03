Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), October 3 (ANI): The state capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, is hosting a five-day traditional cuisine festival titled "Himachal ka Swaad -Swasthya ka Saath," aimed at promoting the state's authentic local delicacies.

The event was inaugurated on Friday by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, who stated that the initiative not only attracts tourists but also empowers rural women entrepreneurs.

Also Read | From Honeytraps to Hashtags: ISI Targeting 300 to 400 Indian Influencers for Propaganda and Espionage, Says Intelligence Bureau After Arrests of YouTubers Jyoti Malhotra, Wasim Akram and Jasbir Singh.

The festival features a variety of Himachali dishes prepared by women from different villages through self-help groups (SHGs). It is being viewed as a step forward in reviving local economic activity, particularly following the recent natural disasters that affected the hill state.

Speaking to the media, Minister Anirudh Singh stated that the objective is to empower women and promote the state's traditional and local cuisine.

Also Read | Ozempic Approved by India for Adults With Type-2 Diabetes: Is Novo Nordisk's Weight Loss Drug Safe? Here's What We Know About Benefits, Risks and Expected Price.

"This food festival, starting today, October 3, will continue till October 7. Women from villages, through self-help groups, are bringing Himachal's local cuisines to a platform where the taste of the state can reach across the country and abroad. The purpose is to empower women to become self-reliant and economically strong. Such initiatives provide rural women with a platform, improve their financial status, and offer them opportunities to market their products online," Anirudh Singh stated.

He further added that such events allow SHG members to gain exposure and explore opportunities such as online marketing. "Our stalls have already been showcased in other states like Bihar and Jaipur, and similar efforts will continue across the country," he said.

Women participants expressed their gratitude for the opportunity. Pushpa Kanwar, who set up her stall from Kotkhai block, said that not only do the food products get promoted, but the women also feel empowered.

"We are making two types of Siddus and Pakoras here. The government giving us this chance means a lot, it allows us to step out, showcase our hill products, and gain many benefits. My cluster includes 10 self-help groups. By setting up this stall, our food products will also get promoted," said Pushpa Kanwar, a participant.

Another participant, Sarita, emphasised the importance of preserving traditional recipes. "When we prepare these dishes well, people are attracted and develop interest. This benefits us and also reminds people of the traditional recipes that our elders used to make, but the younger generation hardly eats them today. We are making 'Kabru' from wheat and millet flour, cooked in earthen pots. It is pure organic food. Such stalls should be increased to allow more women to showcase their talents. Villagers often think they cannot do much, but in reality, they have great skills which need promotion," she said.

Tourists are also showing keen interest in the food festival. Rohit, a visitor from Delhi, said, "This is really good. When we saw the inauguration board mentioning the minister, it piqued our curiosity. Seeing village women working for their livelihood and making tasty food is encouraging. It definitely motivates them and gives tourists a unique Himachali food experience. We tried 'Siddu', which is quite famous, along with sweets. When such hill delicacies go outside the state, people really enjoy them. This initiative is excellent both for employment and tourism," Said Rohit, a tourist.

Another tourist from Delhi, Dipti, echoed similar sentiments. "I am very excited to explore the regional taste. I have eaten 'Siddu' before in other parts of Himachal, but here I want to discover more local dishes. Such food deserves wider exposure. When we go back after tasting these, we will tell our friends. This is a great opportunity and a very good initiative," she stated.

The festival, with its focus on promoting Himachali cuisine, women's empowerment, and rural entrepreneurship, is receiving a positive response from both locals and visitors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)