Mumbai, October 3: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Ozempic (semaglutide) for use in adults with type-2 diabetes, marking a significant step in India’s fight against the growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases. Developed by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, the once-weekly injectable drug has gained global attention not just for blood sugar control but also for its weight loss effects. The approval comes as millions of Indians struggle to manage type-2 diabetes and related complications.

Ozempic works by mimicking the natural hormone GLP-1, helping regulate insulin and glucagon levels, slowing gastric emptying, and promoting satiety, making it a dual-purpose therapy for diabetes and weight management. While clinical trials have shown promising results for glycemic control and cardiovascular benefits, experts caution about potential side effects such as nausea, pancreatitis, and gallbladder issues. With its launch imminent, questions around cost, accessibility, and safety remain. Let's know the benefits, risks, and expected price of Ozempic for Indian patients.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is the brand name for "semaglutide", a once-weekly injectable medicine developed by Novo Nordisk for adults with type 2 diabetes. Belonging to the class of GLP-1 receptor agonists, it is designed to complement diet and exercise in managing blood sugar levels. Beyond diabetes, higher doses of semaglutide, marketed as Wegovy, are approved for chronic weight management, making it a dual-purpose therapy.

How Does Ozempic Work?

Ozempic mimics the natural hormone GLP-1 in the body. It stimulates insulin production when blood sugar is high, suppresses inappropriate glucagon secretion, slows gastric emptying to increase satiety, and, at higher doses, helps reduce appetite. This multi-pronged action helps control blood sugar, supports weight loss, and, in some patients, provides cardiovascular benefits.

Is Novo Nordisk’s Weight Loss Drug Safe?

Ozempic (semaglutide) can be safe when used under proper medical supervision, but it is not risk-free. It is approved by major regulators like the US FDA and India’s CDSCO for adults with type-2 diabetes, and clinical trials have shown it effectively controls blood sugar, supports weight loss, and can reduce certain cardiovascular risks.

Benefits of Ozempic

Ozempic offers several advantages: effective glycaemic control in type-2 diabetes, potential weight loss at higher doses, reduced risk of major cardiovascular events in high-risk patients, improved appetite regulation, and support for healthier lifestyle habits alongside diet and exercise.

Risks Associated with Ozempic

While effective, Ozempic carries risks. Common side effects include nausea, vomiting, and gastrointestinal discomfort. More serious complications may involve pancreatitis, gallbladder issues, kidney problems, thyroid issues, and rare potential cancer risks. Mood changes, vision disturbances, and nutritional concerns may also occur, requiring careful medical supervision.

Expected Price of Ozempic in India

Although Novo Nordisk has not officially disclosed Indian pricing, similar GLP-1 products suggest a cost range of approximately INR 17,000 to INR 26,000 per month, depending on dose and formulation. Competition from generics and other GLP-1 drugs like Mounjaro may influence future pricing and accessibility.

The approval of Ozempic in India marks a significant step for diabetes and weight management therapies. While it offers proven benefits in blood sugar control and weight reduction, careful monitoring is essential to avoid risks. Cost and accessibility will determine how widely it can help patients across the country. For those with type-2 diabetes, Ozempic could represent a modern, effective treatment option when used under proper medical guidance.

