New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Trial is pending in about 28 per cent of money laundering chargesheets filed by the Enforcement Directorate before designated courts over the last six years, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha that the federal anti-money laundering agency filed 911 chargesheets between 2019 and October 2024 with the maximum 239 being placed before the courts last year.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: 4 Allegedly Assault Congress Woman Councillor Shaifu and Her Husband After Fight Over Using Abusive Language on Phone in Public.

"Out of the 911 prosecution complaints (chargesheets) which have been filed (during this six year period), as on date, trial is pending in 257 cases," he said.

"Conviction has been secured in 42 cases for offence of money-laundering wherein 99 accused have been sentenced and proceeds of crime have been confiscated," he added.

Also Read | Hathras Road Accident: 7 Killed in Container Truck and Passenger Vehicle Collision on Bareilly-Mathura Road, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief (Watch Videos).

The minister added that as of December 4, a total of 106 special courts are "functioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for trial of offences related to money laundering across the country."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)