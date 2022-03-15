New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Government schemes have not been able to address the issues faced by the tribal population in India and these communities remain on the "backfoot" on major indicators such as literacy rate, infant mortality rate, access to clean drinking water, and digital infrastructure, CPI (M) member V Sivadasan told Parliament on Tuesday.

Participating in a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Sivadasan hit out at the government saying that while various programmes had been announced, in reality "nothing is happening in the field".

"The tribal community in our country is facing lot of problems but the Union government is not ready to address the issues properly," he said in the Rajya Sabha.

Drawing attention to the plight of the tribal communities, he said the tribal population was "clearly on the backfoot" when it came to all major indicators including literacy rate, life expectancy, infant mortality rate, and access to clean drinking water as well as digital infrastructure.

Sivadasan said that in 2021-22, the fund allocation for model residential schools was pegged at Rs 1,200 crore, but the utilisation was "zero".

"In tribal sector, a lot of research is required, but the government is not allocating the funds for research activities. Tribals have a lot of indigenous knowledge, it should be preserved and protected," he said, adding that of the Rs 60 crore allotted for the Tribal Research Institute, only Rs 1.6 crore have been utilised in 2021-22.

"On every indicator, tribals are on the backfoot, when compared to the general population," he said.

Ruing the lack of digital access and facilities amongst the tribal communities, he said according to estimates, nearly 77.3 per cent of tribal population has no access to internet while 90 per cent of Adivasi students could not access online classes during the lockdown.

Taking part in the discussion, TMC's Abir Ranjan Biswas highlighted various schemes implemented by the West Bengal government for welfare of Scheduled Tribes and those marginalised.

"Real work has happened in Bengal and some other states. In the spirit of federalism, we must take some of the ideas and implement them for the greater cause of nation," Biswas said.

The National commission on Scheduled Tribes is short-staffed, he claimed.

"I urge the House to unite for a sincere discussion focused on the welfare of Scheduled Tribes....In this 75th year of independence, any progress that does not include all citizens, is not a progress," Biswas said.

AIADMK member M Thambidurai sought to know why the ministry was not spending the allocated money.

He demanded that Tamil Nadu fishermen should be included in the Scheduled Tribes.

SP leader Vishambhar Prasad Nishad raised concerns about the lack of development and basic facilities in tribal areas despite 75 years of India's independence.

He also demanded that elections should be held through ballot papers and not EVMs.

Nishad said his party was ahead in postal ballots during the recent poll in Uttar Pradesh.

RJD member Manoj Kumar Jha said tribals face obstacles at every step and their representations are very low.

"You have to fight extremist ideology by infusion of development with an agenda of inclusion and not intrusion," he said.

Ram Nath Thakur of JD (U) said there is a need to think how much progress has been achieved in the 75 years of independence for this 11 per cent population.

BJP MP Sumer Singh Solanki alleged that the Congress did not do any development for tribals. He said the opposition party made mistake of treating them as vote bank and therefore is facing the consequence.

Hitting back, Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress said the ruling party is not sensitive towards development of tribals and highlighted the work done by her party.

Sampatiya Vikey of the BJP listed the steps taken by the Modi government.

Others who participated in the discussion included Kanimozhi NVN Somu (DMK), Naranbhai J Rathwa (INC) and Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, YSRCP.

