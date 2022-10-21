New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a unique 'Bhoj Patra' on Friday by the tribal community from border regions of Joshimath during his visit to Uttarakhand.

Officials said tribal communities of Niti-Mana valley living in the border region of Joshimath expressed their gratitude to Modi for working to rejuvenate pilgrimage sites and appreciated his resolve to safeguard and promote Indian culture.

Also Read | Bihar: Hundreds Participate in Funeral Procession of Monkeys Who Died Due to Electrocution in Gaya.

The 'Bhoj Patra' was presented to him by Bina Badwal, the sarpanch of Van Panchayat in Mana.

Bhojpatra tree (Himalayan Birch) is a deciduous tree growing in the western Himalayas in high altitude regions – 2500m-3500m –, they said.

Also Read | Punjab: Six Super-Seeder Machines Provided to Farmers in Chappar Chiri Khurd Village To Curb Stubble Burning.

Its significance is that Mahabharat and other ancient scriptures were written on bark of Bhojpatra tree, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)