Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 23 (ANI): Tripura joined the global celebration of International Olympic Day with a grand rally organized by the Tripura Olympic Association, showcasing the state's deep commitment to sports and its aspiration to produce world-class athletes.

The rally, which began from Rabindra Centenary Hall in Agartala, was flagged off by Tripura Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Tinku Roy. The event saw enthusiastic participation from State Sports Associations, budding athletes, senior government officials, and sports lovers from across the region.

In his address, Minister Tinku Roy underscored the significance of teamwork and collective effort in elevating Tripura's sports sector. "Our only goal is to take Tripura's sports sector to greater heights. Everything depends on teamwork. Our country is progressing in every field, and even in Tripura, many individuals have received prestigious awards, which is a matter of pride for us," he said.

Highlighting the iconic gymnast Dipa Karmakar as a symbol of inspiration, the Minister added, "Today, I want to convey only one message -- we want to see many more Olympians like Dipa Karmakar representing Tripura on the global stage."

Participants in the rally carried vibrant banners and raised slogans promoting the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect, creating an electrifying atmosphere. The event served as a motivational platform for young athletes, igniting dreams of achieving greatness in the world of sports.

Dipa Karmakar is a former gymnast from Tripura who competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, She missed the bronze medal by just 0.15 points.

The celebration not only paid tribute to the Olympic spirit but also reinforced Tripura's ambition to nurture future champions and become a hub of sporting excellence in the Northeast.

Olympic Day is celebrated annually on June 23, commemorating the birth of the modern Olympic Games, which began on June 23, 1894, in Paris. The primary objective of Olympic Day is to encourage global participation in sports, regardless of age, gender, or athletic ability.

Since 2023, Olympic Day celebrations have aligned with the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Let's Move initiative, which aims to promote physical activity and encourage people to move more every day.

Baron Pierre de Coubertin formed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1894, leading to the first-ever modern Games held in Athens in 1896. (ANI)

