Thane, June 23: Maharashtra's identity lies in the Marathi language, and compelling people to learn any language is not the answer, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said on Monday amid the row over the imposition of Hindi in the state. Talking to reporters, NCP (SP)'s national general secretary and legislative group leader, Awhad, said that the controversy was a deliberate distraction from real issues.

"The identity of Maharashtra lies in its language — Marathi. While no one stops anyone from learning any language, compulsion is not the answer. Why should Hindi be imposed in Maharashtra when it is not made mandatory in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, or West Bengal?" he asked. He said such tactics are used to ignite disputes, and language should be a choice, not a compulsion. Marathi Compulsory in Maharashtra, Learning Other Languages a Choice, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video).

Criticising the hypocrisy in language politics, Awhad said, "We praise Hindi and abuse English. English is a global language and opens up opportunities. Let people learn what they want, but don't enforce it." The NCP (SP) on Monday inducted workers from other political outfits into its fold in Thane city. 'Nahi Aata Hai Mujhe Marathi': Woman Gets Into Heated Argument With Man Over Speaking Marathi in Maharashtra, Netizens React to Viral Video.

Awhad said the party is focusing on nurturing fresh leadership instead of dwelling on past departures. "Our party's teaching is to create new workers and leaders. That is what we are doing, and today's massive entry proves that people still believe in the secular values of Sharad Pawar and this party," he said.

