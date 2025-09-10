Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 10 (ANI): Ahead of Durga Puja, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday interacted with the Pradhan Samajpatis, exchanging greetings and listening to their valuable views on a wide range of issues.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has already undertaken several initiatives for the socio-economic development of the Janajati brothers and sisters.

He added that the insightful suggestions and profound knowledge shared by the Samajpatis have further strengthened his resolve to work with greater confidence for the upliftment of the poorest of the poor.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a major Hindu festival celebrating the goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasur. Tradition holds that the goddess visits her earthly abode during this period to bless her devotees.

Earlier in the day, a state-level exhibition on New Criminal Laws (NCL) began at the International Indoor Exhibition Centre, Hapania, Agartala.

The event, organised by the Government of Tripura, will run from September 10th to 14th, 2025, showcasing the transformative aspects of the recently introduced criminal justice reforms.

The Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, formally inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of DGP Tripura Police, Anurag & few senior police officers from the Tripura police & other forces & dignitaries.

The exhibition features stalls from various departments, including the Police, State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Health, Prisons, and others, highlighting the positive changes introduced into the criminal justice system under the new legal framework.

These aspects have been effectively displayed through informative graffiti, flex printing, and interactive exhibits to raise public awareness.

Officials said the exhibition aims to foster a greater understanding among citizens regarding the progressive provisions of the new criminal laws and how they will enhance law enforcement and justice delivery in the state.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Saha stated that the present government is focusing special emphasis on infrastructure development, for which a total of Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated in the budget.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, financial sanction has been received for setting up two more one-stop centres in Kailashahar and Agartala, and the Social Welfare and Social Education Department is giving 14,575 Divyangjans a social allowance of Rs 2,000 per month. (ANI)

