Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 31 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday inaugurated the Superintendent of Agriculture office in Jolaibari in South Tripura district.

The Superintendent of Agriculture office aims to boost the agriculture sector as it is the prime profession of the people in Jolaibari.

Also Read | Scary! Angry Rhino Chases Tourists in Safari Jeeps Inside Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, Woman Caught Shouting ‘Speed Up’ in Viral Video.

"The government of Tripura is totally focused on Health, Education and Agriculture, this is a new addition to the sector of Agriculture," an official statement said.

"This office of the Superintendent will facilitate and accelerate the official works. Besides, to support and extend government schemes and other important matters like financial aid, agricultural tools and etc, this office will be of extreme importance," the official statement added.

Also Read | Delhi Restaurants and Bars in 5, 4-Star Hotels Can Run 24×7; Licensing Norms Eased in National Capital to Push Night-Time Economy.

Earlier this month, CM Manik Saha inaugurated a 1,000-metric-tonne capacity rice godown and a Farmers Knowledge Center at Mandwi.

Mandwi falls under the jurisdiction of the West Tripura district

The new rice godown will enable the farmers to use it to store, preserve and accordingly sell the crops as per needs. This new godown will help nearby farmers store their produce and to tap better market prices.

The livelihood of a large section of the population in Tripura depends on farming and the majority of them cultivate paddy.

On November 16, Manik Saha inaugurated another 1,000-tonne capacity rice godown and a Farmers Knowledge Center at Ganda Twisa in the Dhalai district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)