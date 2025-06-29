Dhalai (Tripura) [India], June 29 (ANI): In a significant step towards environmental sustainability, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Plastic Waste Segregation Centre, named Clean and Green Earth Park, at Ganganagar in the Dhalai district.

The facility aims to boost the state's waste management efforts by ensuring scientific segregation and recycling of plastic waste. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Saha emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in combating plastic pollution and reaffirmed the state government's commitment to a cleaner, greener Tripura.

Joining the Chief Minister at the event were Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy and other dignitaries, including local administrative officials and environmental activists. They praised the initiative as a model for other districts and urged communities to actively participate in sustainable practices.

The centre is expected to not only reduce plastic waste but also generate local employment and awareness regarding environmental conservation. It marks a key milestone in Tripura's broader mission to build eco-friendly infrastructure across rural and urban areas.

On Saturday, Manik Saha said that people need to be made more aware of combating cybercrime and that criminal activities should be prevented using the internet after he inaugurated the Cyber Crime Police Station at A.D. Nagar (Drop Gate area) in Agartala.

"Cybercrime is in such a place that it is like fighting with shadows. For this, there is a need to be more technically skilled. Along with this, people need to be more aware and alert about cybercrime. The police system should be further developed and strengthened in line with crime. And the reputation of Tripura Police should be kept intact," he said.

At the inauguration ceremony, CM Saha, who is also the Home Minister, said, "Today is a happy day for all because from today, the journey of the Cyber Crime Police Station to combat cybercrime or crime has started." (ANI)

