Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated several Durga Puja pandals across Agartala on Thursday, marking the official commencement of the festive celebrations in the state's capital.

The pandals visited and inaugurated by the Chief Minister include Flowers Club at Math Chowmuhani; Shib Nagar Modern Club & Amra Tarun Dal; Gandouse Club; Central Road Yuva Sanghstha; and Netaji Play Centre at Netaji Chowmuhani.

The presence of the Chief Minister added enthusiasm and encouragement among the organisers and devotees, who gathered in large numbers to witness the festivities. The organisers expressed their gratitude to Saha, saying his visit brought a fresh wave of joy and motivation to the Puja celebrations.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal at Alipore Bodyguard Lines in Kolkata on Thursday. Praising the police force for their unwavering dedication during festivals and disasters, Banerjee acknowledged their crucial role in community service, including setting up relief camps and community kitchens.

Banerjee also announced the naming of a new ambulance as "Sebashree," acknowledging the police's efforts in managing the community's needs.

Addressing the gathering, CM Banerjee said, "I want to tell my police family that the world cannot run without you. During any festival, you hardly get time at home. In every disaster, you are the first to step in, and despite that, nobody hears complaints from you. Salute to all of you, and salute to my police family. I have observed during many disasters that the police set up relief camps, community kitchen centres, and provide extensive service work. Even from their own funds, the bodyguard line has brought an ambulance. They asked me to give it a name, so I thought of one and named it "Sebashree." The way you have highlighted Jagannath Dham during this Puja, despite being busy with so much work, and still managing to create such a theme, makes you the best."

She commended the organisers for their creativity in highlighting Jagannath Dham during the Puja despite their busy schedules.

Highlighting the importance of increasing women's participation in the police force, Banerjee recalled her efforts to resolve waterlogging issues in the area when she was the MP from Jadavpur.

"In the coming days, I want to see more women's forces in the police. When I was the MP from Jadavpur, I used to come to the Bodyguard Line by boat to see the waterlogging. There used to be a lot of water here, but after many complaints, when we came to power, this place was restructured. Even though I gave instructions, Bobby (Mayor Firhad Hakim) and all of you together have beautified this place. There are always some people who only want to spread negativity and criticism. Do not listen to them. Even I face abuses every day, but still, I continue to work relentlessly," she said. (ANI)

