India News | Tripura CM Manik Saha Meets PM Modi, Extends Congratulations on 12 Years of Public Service

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended his heartfelt greetings and congratulations for completing 12 glorious years dedicated to public service.

During the meeting, Saha praised the Prime Minister's visionary leadership and highlighted the transformative changes witnessed across the country under his tenure.

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Later, CM Saha said that initiatives such as Digital India, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushman Bharat, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have significantly improved the lives of millions of people and played a vital role in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Chief Minister also said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, India's infrastructure development has seen remarkable progress, and the country's global standing has become stronger than ever before.

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Today, during the meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi, Chief Minister Saha also held discussions on various important issues related to the development of the state, which were discussed in detail.

Saha discussed the establishment of AIIMS in the state, extension of the National Highway from Kamalpur to Shantirbazar, development of the dairy industry, development of sports infrastructure, double-line railway, launch of Vande Bharat trains, employment generation in the technology sector, development of the tourism sector, various issues of the Finance Department, allocation of more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, increase in the number of EMRS, increase in the number of AYY ration cards for the Bru people, and increase in allocation of natural gas, etc.

"I am hopeful that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the overall development and public welfare of the state, and the coordinated efforts of the Centre and the State, will be more dynamic in the coming days," he said.

Saha also congratulated the Prime Minister on the historic and huge victory in the elections of West Bengal.

"This victory is a reflection of his visionary leadership and people's unwavering faith in public welfare politics," he said.

In addition, Saha held detailed discussions on various important organisational and overall development issues of Tripura.

"In particular, fruitful discussions were held on strategies to further strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level, especially economic development, ensuring good governance, and strengthening the organisation," said Saha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)