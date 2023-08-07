Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed confidence that the ruling BJP will emerge victorious in the upcoming bye-elections for two Assembly constituencies in the state, saying that the poll dates could be announced any time, the government informed through an official press release on Sunday.

CM Saha made the remarks while addressing an organisational meeting of the ruling party in Agartala on Sunday afternoon.

The bye-elections are to be held for Dhanpur and Boxanagar constituencies.

The chief minister said the dates for the bypolls to two Assembly constituencies are likely to be announced and notified any day.

"BJP candidates would secure resounding victories in both seats, reflecting the party's strong support in the region," CM Saha was quoted as saying in the statement.

The CM, as per the statement, claimed further that BJP candidates in Tripura would surpass their 2019 Lok Sabha election vote counts in 2024.

Further, bringing up the alliance formed by the Congress and Communist Party of India Marxist CPI(M) in the state, CM Saha warned party cadres "against complacency", the release added.

On the Opposition parties trying to unite at the national level under the name I.N.D.I.A, the CM said, "But dismissed the effectiveness of such an alliance, arguing that the internal divisions among these parties hindered their chances of victory," the CM was quoted as saying in the statement.

Leaders from various parts of the state, along with ministers and legislators, participated in the day-long programme, displaying a show of unity and support for the party's vision and strategies, the release stated. (ANI)

