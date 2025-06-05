Unakoti (Tripura) [India], June 5 (ANI): In a major push towards strengthening public infrastructure across Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a series of development projects at a ceremonial program held at Geetanjali Auditorium in Kumarghat.

The event, marked by enthusiastic participation, saw the presence of the Industry & Commerce Minister and local MLA Santana Chakma, MLA Bhagawan Das, and hundreds of citizens who gathered to witness the event live.

Addressing the gathering virtually, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to creating modern, inclusive, and citizen-centric infrastructure in every corner of the state. "From educational institutions to healthcare centres and administrative buildings, we are ensuring that development reaches every district and subdivision," said CM Saha.

As part of the initiative, 10 infrastructure projects were inaugurated, including vital healthcare and educational facilities like Pecharthal Primary Health Centre, Shantipur Higher Secondary School Building, Four new health sub-centres at Sonaimuri, Saidabari, Betcherra, and Deovalley, Machmara Tehsil Office, RCC Bridge at Ratiabari, Uttar Purba Kanchanbari Higher Secondary School Building and Science Lab and Art & Craft Room at Bhati Dudpur High School.

Additionally,foundation stones were laid for five new projects, aimed at expanding services in the region which include Betcherra High School Building, Sub-Divisional Magistrate's Office in Kumarghat ,Two Multipurpose Centres at Sadhu Chandra Para and Seba Chandra Para, Fire Station in Pecharthal.

The Chief Minister emphasised that such infrastructure initiatives are vital for sustainable development and will help improve service delivery and quality of life for residents in the region.

The ceremony, broadcast live at the venue, was met with widespread appreciation from the attendees, symbolising growing public trust in the state government's development-oriented governance. (ANI)

