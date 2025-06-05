Rome, June 5: Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative as he planted two trees in the northern Italian city of Brescia along with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the occasion of World Environment Day.

"At Brescia with my friend Minister Piyush Goyal, we planted two trees on the occasion of 'World Environment Day'. Each dedicated to our mothers, in the name of an old Indian tradition. Different countries but with common values. Mother Augusta, who loved nature, will be happy," Tajani posted on X later. World Environment Day 2025: Essential Tips and Beginner’s Guide To Embrace Sustainable Travel for a Greener, Cleaner, and More Responsible Planet.

Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani With Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Italy embraces #EkPedMaaKeNaam! 🇮🇳🇮🇹 So much joy seeing this campaign go global. A big thank you to H.E. @Antonio_Tajani for joining this cause on #WorldEnvironmentDay. PM @NarendraModi ji's initiative is uniting the world for sustainability! pic.twitter.com/ZW0Bo6MtAA — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 5, 2025

A #Brescia con l’amico Ministro @PiyushGoyal abbiamo piantato due alberi in occasione della “Giornata Mondiale dell’Ambiente”. Ognuno dedicato alle nostre madri, in nome di una vecchia tradizione indiana. Paesi diversi ma con valori comuni. Mamma Augusta, che amava la natura,… pic.twitter.com/QhBEi4rCkY — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) June 5, 2025

Appreciating the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, the Italian Foreign Minister called it "a fantastic idea" and asserted that Indian traditions remain extremely positive for the world. "Remembering our mother is important. This is also a message to our women and for the future of our countries," said Tajani.

It was on the World Environment Day last year that PM Modi launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and urged the countrymen to associate with it and give strength to the initiative by becoming part of it. The initiative not only honours the role of mothers in nurturing one's life but also contributes to the health of the planet. World Environment Day 2025: Reduce Plastic Waste and Contribute To a Healthier Planet.

Since its launch, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' has not only captured global attention but has also been deeply appreciated from multiple quarters over its intent and potential in making climate preservation efforts a 'people's revolution'.

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Par 2.0' initiative aims to plant 10 crore trees between June 5 and September 30 this year across India. Goyal is on an official visit to Italy, reaffirming India's commitment to enhance strategic and economic ties with key European partners and deepen bilateral trade and investment collaborations.

Earlier on Wednesday, during a dinner hosted by Tajani, the Indian minister addressed a distinguished gathering and engaged in meaningful discussions on deepening economic ties between India and Italy. "Honoured to host my friend and colleague Piyush Goyal at the wonderful Museum Tosio Martinengo in Brescia. Another great opportunity to strengthen the cooperation between Italian entrepreneurs and their Indian counterparts. A strategic partnership for growth between India and Italy. We are ready to seize together the many opportunities we have ahead of us also through our common participation in the strategic India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) regional corridor that stretches from Trieste to India," said Tajani on Thursday.

The latest engagement takes place in the context of a defining phase in India–Italy bilateral relations, following the launch of the India–Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) 2025–2029. The JSAP, which was announced after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024, is built on 10 thematic pillars, with economic cooperation as a core area of focus.

