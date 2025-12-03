Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Governor of Tripura, Indrasena Reddy Nallu, paid an important visit on Wednesday morning to the Juvenile Home and the temporary Detention Centre located at Narsingarh, Agartala, the Governor's office said in a press release.

During his visit, the Governor held a key meeting with the officers in charge and instructed them to take all necessary and appropriate measures to prevent any untoward incidents, including escapes from the home.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining proper record books for transparency and smooth administration.

The meeting was attended by Tapas Ray, Secretary of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department, Tapan Kumar Das, Director of the Department, along with other officials and the Juvenile Home in-charge, who briefed the Governor about the functioning and management of the facility.

Following the meeting, Governor Nallu inspected the Juvenile Home and interacted with the children residing there. The Home currently houses Indian children as well as children from Bangladesh.

The Governor then proceeded to inspect the temporary detention centre located nearby. He examined the rooms and reviewed the overall infrastructure and facilities available to the detainees.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Governor Nallu stated that children involved in criminal activities are kept at the Juvenile Home, where they receive training in various activities and skills aimed at reforming their mindset.

Regarding the Detention Centre, he mentioned that it primarily houses foreign nationals, including individuals from Bangladesh, along with some who are mentally unstable. He assured that all individuals at both facilities are being provided with proper care and good facilities on humanitarian grounds.

Expressing satisfaction with the overall condition, the Governor concluded that both the Juvenile Home and the Detention Centre are well maintained. (ANI)

