Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 18 (ANI): Police have achieved a major breakthrough in the death case of delivery worker Prasenjit Sarkar in Dharmanagar. The three main accused in the case were arrested late last night from the railway station area of Sribhumi district, Assam. After their arrest, the accused were first brought to Churaibari Police Station. However, in view of growing public anger and tension surrounding the incident, they were produced directly before the District Sessions Court for security reasons.

A significant crowd was seen at the court premises, including a section of Dharmanagar's youth and delivery workers. To avoid any untoward incident, a large contingent of police personnel was deployed in and around the court complex. The accused have been identified as Susmita Bhattacharjee, Sangita Bhattacharjee, and Saurav Bhattacharjee. The case was heard by CJM Debolina Kilikdar, who, after the hearing, remanded the accused to judicial custody until December 30.

North District Superintendent of Police Abhinash Rai stated that a breakthrough has been achieved in the investigation into the death of Sarkar.

"On Thursday morning, police were able to detain the three main accused linked to the incident from the Karimganj area of Assam. The detained accused are Susmita Bhattacharjee, Sangita Bhattacharjee, and Saurav Bhattacharjee. They were brought to Churaibari Police Station after being taken into custody. Later in the morning, the three accused were produced before the District and Sessions Court," SP Rai stated.

Meanwhile, a sense of simmering anger continues to prevail across the area as demands for justice in connection with Sarkar's death remain strong.

The incident allegedly stemmed from a dispute related to a delivery issue, during which Prasenjit Sarkar was reportedly humiliated and assaulted.

Subsequently, his mysterious death triggered widespread sensation and protests in Dharmanagar and nearby areas. Ordinary citizens took to the streets demanding the swift arrest of those responsible and strict punishment. (ANI)

