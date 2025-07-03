Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 3 (ANI): In Rajasthan, a truck rammed into a trailer on National Highway 48 (NH-48) on Thursday near Dudu in Jaipur district, causing a massive fire that claimed the lives of two people.

The accident occurred around 4 AM, and the impact was so intense that the truck caught fire, trapping the driver and cleaner inside.

Upon receiving the information, Dudu Police Station officials and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot, brought the fire under control, and shifted the charred bodies to the sub-district hospital in Dudu.

The accident also caused a several-kilometre-long traffic jam on the highway.

Dudu SHO Mukesh Kumar stated, "A truck suddenly collided with a trailer ahead near Dudu this morning... the impact was so intense that the truck immediately caught fire, turning into a fireball within moments...the driver and the cleaner got trapped inside the cabin and died on the spot, burnt alive. The police have informed the families of the deceased and initiated further investigation."

Police officials said that an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the collision.

On June 28, 4 people lost their lives in a collision between a truck and a car in Dausa, Rajasthan. (ANI)

