New Delhi, July 3: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall across most parts of the country, citing favorable conditions for the monsoon. According to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, two circulations have formed in Madhya Pradesh and northern Odisha, which are conducive to heavy rainfall. Alerts have been issued for central India and the western coast, indicating a high likelihood of heavy rainfall in these regions. Eastern Rajasthan is expected to experience heavy rainfall, with the IMD predicting significant downpours in the region.

A circulation has formed in Madhya Pradesh, and another circulation has formed in northern Odisha and surrounding areas. All these conditions are very favourable for the monsoon. An orange or red alert is in place for almost the entire central India and the western coast, due to which we estimate that heavy rainfall may occur in eastern Rajasthan today... Overall, we can say that the monsoon is in an active phase. Heavy rainfall will continue in most parts of India for almost the entire week...," said Naresh Kumar. Weather Forecast Today, July 3: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

The IMD's warning is a reminder for residents in affected areas to take necessary precautions and stay alert. The heavy rainfall is expected to have a significant impact on various parts of the country, and the IMD's timely warning will help in minimizing the risks associated with the monsoon. For Delhi, the IMD has predicted overcast skies and rain for the next couple of days, with the monsoon potentially reaching the region within the next two to three days.

According to the IMD, till 4:30 PM, areas like Bikaner, and Sri-Ganganagar saw sunny weather, Barmer experienced light rain and Udaipur experienced thunderstorms without rain and Jodhpur experienced moderate thunderstorm with light rains. Meanwhile, across the state, districts such as Bikaner, Barmer, and Pali have been issued a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning. Meanwhile, Jalore and Sirohi have been issued a red alert for thunderstorms. Jodhpur also experienced waterlogging on Wednesday after heavy rain inundated the city. India Rains, Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Light to Heavy Showers Across Country in Coming Week.

Notably on June 29, India welcomed the monsoon, arriving eight days ahead of its expected onset date of July 8. The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, covering the entire Delhi region, as per IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)