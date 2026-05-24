India News | Twisha Sharma's Last Rites Performed in Bhopal; Supreme Court Likely to Hear Case Tomorrow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): The last rites of Twisha Sharma were performed by her brother Major Harshit Sharma at the crematorium in Bhopal on Sunday, after her mortal remains were handed over to her family following the conclusion of the second autopsy from a team from AIIMS Delhi.

Twisha's family had refused to receive the body until a second post-mortem was conducted.

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The legal proceedings surrounding the case has simultaneously shifted to the Supreme Court taking suo motu cognizance of the matter with the case titled, 'In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home'.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is expected to hear the matter on Monday, a development that the victim's father, Navnidhi Sharma, described as a vital step toward restoring faith in the judicial process. "We don't know how we will live without her...I thank everyone for their support and she will get justice. This case will set an example for everyone and people's faith in the judicial process will be restored. I thank the Supreme Court for taking suo motu cognisance of the matter," Navnidhi Sharma stated after the last rites.

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Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma paid a touching tribute to his sister, stating, "Twisha was a very emotional, caring and loving person. She used to take everyone along."

On the other side, earlier in the day, Gyanendra Sharma, the advocate for the husband and prime accused Samarth Singh, claimed that the family is fully cooperating with the authorities and maintains that the incident was a suicide.

Speaking on the current status of the case, Advocate Gyanendra Sharma said, "On 12 May, Twisha Sharma's suicide was reported. Legal formalities followed. The case is now under CBI investigation, and a second post-mortem is being conducted. The family has no objection, wanting the truth to come out."

Gyanendra Sharma stated, "The family denies dowry-related accusations, calling them baseless. Both families are educated and come from strong backgrounds. The couple met through a matrimonial site. The Supreme Court has taken cognisance, and the family hopes for justice."

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family, triggering widespread outrage and calls for a fair and detailed probe.

The family of Twisha Sharma on Sunday expressed hope that the second post-mortem examination at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal will bring clarity in the case.

Following the autopsy, Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Forensic Department at AIIMS Delhi, noted that the complexity of the case requires exhaustive scrutiny.

"Twisha's autopsy report will take time, since some laboratory tests are needed, like histopathology and viscera tests," he said.

The medical team is expected to return to the capital tomorrow, bringing with them samples, photographs, video documentation, and written findings for further testing.

The family of Twisha Sharma expressed hope that the second post-mortem examination at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal will bring clarity in the case.

Victim's father, Navnidhi Sharma, said the AIIMS medical team listened to the family's concerns and assured them of a fair and unbiased examination during the second autopsy.

"The team listened to our grievances and assured us that the post-mortem will be conducted in a non-biased manner. We also gave our consent, and they started their work. We are hopeful that the team will work out good findings because the whole point of a second post-mortem is if someone feels something is missing," he told ANI.

Twisha's brother also said the family is hopeful and satisfied with the transparency in the ongoing process.

"We are all very hopeful and waiting...This is a big step ahead, and we are all happy that the transparency we wanted is coming forth," he said.

Another relative said the second post-mortem was crucial, alleging gaps in the earlier examination.

"There were a lot of shortcomings in the first post-mortem, and we have a lot of hope with the second one that will bring clarity on the things that were not there in the first one. The judiciary coming into action is a positive sign. Now that the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance, something will definitely be done," the relative said.

Twisha's sister-in-law, Rashi Oberoi Sharma, had expressed faith in the AIIMS team, saying the family expects a fair and transparent procedure and reaffirming their commitment to pursue justice.

Meanwhile, a local court in Bhopal remanded Twisha's husband and prime accused Samarth Singh to seven days of police custody from May 23 to May 29 for further interrogation. Singh was taken into custody in Jabalpur on May 22.

The judicial order, effective from May 23 to May 29, was granted to facilitate further interrogation into the circumstances leading up to her death. The decision followed the formal production of the accused before the magistrate on Saturday, after his medical examination.Samarth Singh's counsel, however, expressed opposition to the remand and stated that they will apply for bail after the seven-days period.

The circumstances of Twisha's death has drawn national attention, triggering outrage and discussions on the matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)