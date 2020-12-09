Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 9 (ANI): The Baramulla police recovered 1 kg of a heroin-like substance during a search operation in Uri and arrested two accused in this connection on Wednesday.

According to an official police press release, "A naka was established by Baramulla police in Gingal after receiving inputs from a police station in Uri. Two people named Jhangir AH Khan and Mohammed Hanief Quershi were apprehended from a vehicle. The driver had tried to flee from the spot."

The release added, "Upon searching the vehicle, a packet containing 1 kg of a heroin-like substance was recovered. A case has been registered against the accused people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Uri Police Station."

"The accused people were arrested and further investigations are underway," the release stated. (ANI)

