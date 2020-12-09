New Delhi, December 9: The National Education Board is to release the admit cards for NEET MDS 2021 on Wednesday. As per the official notification, the admit card will be available on its official website December 9, 2020. The official website of the National Education Board is nbe.edu.in. The candidates are advised to keep a watch on the website to download the admit cards.Oil India Limited Officer Admit Cards 2020 Released: Check Here to Know How and Where to Download It.

NEET MDS 2021 examination is being conducted for admission to MDS courses all over the country. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the examination will be conducted through online mode. It is scheduled to be held on December 16,2020. The results will be announced by December 31, 2020.

Follow the steps given below to download your NEET MDS 2021 Admit Card :

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

On the home page, look for 'NEET MDS 2021' link and click on it.

You will be re-directed to a link for NEET MDS 2021 Admit Card Download, click on the link.

Enter your registration number and password as provided at the time of filling thee online application form and submit.

Your admit card would be displayed on the screen.

Click on Print Admit Card option to take a print out for future references.

The admit card will contain several information including candidate's name, details regarding the examination centre, reporting time, and roll number among others. Candidates are advised to go through the information on the admit card carefully and follow the rules and regulations mentioned.

