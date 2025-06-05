Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Punjab Police has successfully busted a cross-border weapon smuggling module with connections to Pakistan on Thursday. The operation, conducted by Tarn Taran Police, led to the arrest of Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh from Village Lakhna.

The police recovered six sophisticated firearms, including two PX5.30 pistols and four 9 mm Glock pistols, all loaded with live cartridges.

The operation was carried out after receiving a specific tip-off about the illegal smuggling activities. In a statement shared on the microblogging platform X, DGP Punjab Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered. Further investigation is underway to identify the full network of backwards and forward linkages related to the smuggling operation.

"Acting on a specific tip-off, Tarn Taran Police busts a cross-border weapon smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrests Surajpal Singh & Arshdeep Singh from Village Lakhna, and recovers six sophisticated weapons. Recovery: Two sophisticated PX5.30 pistols and four 9 mm Glock pistols with live cartridges. FIR has been registered. Further investigation is being carried out to identify all backwards and forward linkages. Punjab Police India remains committed to neutralising such modules and ensuring the safety and security of the state," read the post on X.

Meanwhile, to review the performance of all districts amid the ongoing Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign, a high-level review meeting-attended by all Spl. Director Generals of Police (DGPs), Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs), Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs), Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGs), and all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs)/ Commissioners of Police (CPs)-was held on Wednesday.

The state's law and order and internal security situation were also reviewed.

"A key focus of our meeting was a detailed review of the past three months' performance under the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign," Punjab DGP, Gaurav Yadav, wrote in an X post. He added that the Anti-Narcotics Task Force ADGP gave a "comprehensive presentation", followed by "district-level updates by respective CPs/SSPs".

Yudh Nashian Virudh's campaign emphasises both intensified enforcement and robust community-based prevention to effectively tackle drug abuse across Punjab.

"The @ANTFPunjab outlined an action plan that balances strict law enforcement with rehabilitation and grassroots engagement, ensuring a comprehensive approach to eradicating drugs from our communities," DGP Yadav's post further read, adding, "I urge all officers and units of the @PunjabPoliceInd to continue working with dedication, integrity, and a proactive spirit. Our collective mission is to ensure a safer, healthier Punjab, free from the menace of drugs."

Earlier on May 28, Punjab's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested three drug traffickers- Maninderjit Singh, Peter, and Lovejit Singh @ Raja near Shankar Dhaba on Attari Road, Amritsar.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off, the team seized "four PX5 Storm pistols, 521 grams of heroin, 7 magazines & 55 live cartridges," DGP Punjab Police posted in a tweet.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act has been registered at PS ANTF, SAS Nagar.

The DGP also wrote, "@ANTFPunjab is actively pursuing both forward and backwards linkages to dismantle the entire network."He further added, "@PunjabPoliceInd remains firmly committed to eradicating drug syndicates, seizing illegal arms, and building a #NashaMuktPunjab." (ANI)

