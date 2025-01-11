Two arrested by Agartala GR Police station in connection with NDPS case (Photo/ANI)

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Agartala GR police station, in collaboration with the Agartala Railway Protection Force (RPF), arrested two individuals, a man and a woman, at the Agartala railway station on charges related to a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case.

The accused duo, identified as Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Nazmul (20) and Shaheena Akhtar (30), were allegedly involved in trafficking narcotics across state borders using long-distance trains.

During the operation, authorities seized a total of Rs 8.3 lakh in cash from the accused, suspected to be proceeds from drug transactions.

Rs 6.3 lakh has been seized from Nazmul, while Rs 2 lakh has been seized from Akhtar.

The arrested individuals will be presented before a court tomorrow. Authorities believe further arrests may follow as the investigation into the case continues.

The joint operation conducted by the Agartala GRP police and RPF highlights ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at seven locations across Tripura as part of a major crackdown on suspected financial irregularities linked to drug trafficking networks.

The simultaneous operations, which began early in the morning, saw a significant deployment of security personnel to maintain law and order during the search and seizure operations.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the raids are connected to an ongoing probe into money laundering activities tied to the illegal drug trade. Officials are reportedly examining documents, digital records, and other evidence to uncover the operations of a suspected nexus between drug traffickers and financial offenders. Further details about the outcome of the raids and the evidence collected are awaited. (ANI)

