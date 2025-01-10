New Delhi, January 10: The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, scheduled for February 5, are shaping into a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. AAP aims for a third consecutive term, BJP seeks a comeback after 27 years, and Congress fights for relevance in a state it ruled for 15 years.

The Matka players of Phalodi Satta Bazar, infamous for its accurate election forecasts, predict a possible shift in Delhi’s political dynamics. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Bribing Voters by Distributing Money and Other Goods Ahead of Polls.

Congress: Dominant until 2013, Congress has failed to win a single seat in the last two elections. Phalodi predicts little improvement, forecasting just three seats, signaling a continued struggle for relevance. Despite fielding candidates like Sandeep Dikshit (New Delhi) and Alka Lamba (Kalkaji), Congress appears sidelined in the capital’s politics. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: CM Atishi Calls BJP ‘Galli-Galoch’ Party, Claims Ramesh Bidhuri Will Be Their CM Face for Vidhan Sabha Polls (Watch Video).

BJP: The BJP, last in power in 1993, is projected to make significant gains with 25–35 seats, up from eight in 2020. While short of the 36-seat majority mark, the party’s campaign, led by candidates such as Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, is expected to resonate with voters disillusioned with AAP’s alleged corruption.

AAP: The ruling AAP, which won 67 seats in 2015 and 62 in 2020, is predicted to retain power with 37–39 seats. Allegations of corruption and arrests of key leaders have impacted its image, but its welfare schemes remain popular among voters.

While AAP seems poised to form a government with a reduced majority, BJP’s rise signals a stronger opposition, and Congress continues to struggle to regain lost ground. The results could redefine Delhi’s political landscape.

