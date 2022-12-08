Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne youths died after they were hit by an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on the Mainsir-Molnapur road in Sant Kabir Nagar, killing Neeraj (24) and Vishal (18) on the spot, they said.

The duo, who worked in Khalilabad district hospital, were returning home after attending a friend's wedding function in Pachouri village, they said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle who fled the spot after the accident, Station House Officer Santosh Mishra said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

