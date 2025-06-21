Thane, Jun 21 (PTI) Two brothers drowned while swimming in a river in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, a fire official said on Saturday.

Bodies of Sagar Dhumal (30) and his brother Akshay (25) were fished out from the Kamvari River following a search operation on Saturday, the official said.

The brothers had ventured into the river for a swim on Friday evening, and they drowned, he said.

The official said local firemen and the police rushed to the spot and carried out a search for the bodies.

He said the police have registered a case of accidental death, and further probe is underway.

