    On the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a mass yoga session at Prahlad Nagar Garden in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He was joined by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, MLA Amit Thaker, and senior BJP officials as hundreds of citizens gathered to celebrate the day with collective yoga practice.

    News IANS| Jun 21, 2025 10:39 AM IST
    International Yoga Day 2025: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Yoga Day Celebrations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghavi Joins Event (Watch Video)
    Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo Credits: ANI)

    New Delhi, June 21: On the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a mass yoga session at Prahlad Nagar Garden in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He was joined by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, MLA Amit Thaker, and senior BJP officials as hundreds of citizens gathered to celebrate the day with collective yoga practice.

    Addressing the significance of the occasion, HM Shah shared a message on social media platform X, stating, “Yoga has been an integral part of the Indian tradition of a healthy and fit lifestyle for centuries. Regular practice of yoga makes the body, mind and thoughts free from disorders and transmits positive energy. Under the leadership of Modi ji, India's invaluable heritage 'Yoga' has been adopted by the entire world. On the occasion of 'International Day of Yoga', I give everyone my best wishes and appeal to make yoga a part of daily life.” Yoga Leads People on Journey Towards Oneness, Marks Beginning of Ancient Practice Where Inner Peace Becomes Global Policy, Says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2025.

    The yoga session in Ahmedabad was one of thousands organised across the country as part of the larger ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative, launched by the Ministry of Ayush. The initiative aims to promote widespread participation and awareness of yoga’s holistic health benefits by holding synchronised sessions nationwide. Meanwhile, marking the 11th International Day of Yoga, members of the Indian diaspora and local communities across the world came together in large numbers to celebrate the ancient Indian practice that continues to unite people across cultures and borders.

    International Amit Shah Leads Yoga Day Celebrations in Ahmedabad

    Earlier, on Friday, Several countries across the globe organised Yoga sessions, marking the one-day countdown to the 11th International Day of Yoga. The Embassy of India in Nepal, in association with Lumbini Development Trust, organised a large-scale Yoga demonstration at Lumbini – the revered birthplace of Lord Buddha and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, highlighted that Yoga, an ancient practice with its origins in India, has grown into a global movement, particularly following the United Nations' declaration of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. International Yoga Day 2025 Wishes: Celebrate the Beauty of Yoga With These WhatsApp Greetings, Messages, Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers.

    In Thailand, students of St. Andrews International School engaged in a yoga session highlighting the spirit of Yoga for 'One Earth, One Health'. “Reflecting the spirit of Yoga for One Earth One Health, students of St. Andrews International School, Thailand, participated in an energizing yoga session organised by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Bangkok,” Indian Embassy in Bangkok posted on X. In Austria, the celebration of IDY by the Indian Embassy in Vienna in partnership with Stadt Wien was featured prominently by ORF, Austria's national broadcasting service in its morning show 'Guten Morgen Österreich'.

    In Saudi Arabia, students from International Indian Schools in Taif and Jubail cities participated in a Yoga session embodying harmony, wellness, and togetherness. Now in its 11th year, International Yoga Day has evolved into a global phenomenon. The day is observed across continents and cultures, and India continues to play a pivotal role in promoting mindfulness, discipline, and sustainable living through the practice of yoga. The 2025 theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' has further emphasised the connection between personal well-being and planetary health, aligning with India's broader vision of global harmony through traditional wisdom.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2025 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

     Yoga Leads People on Journey Towards Oneness, Marks Beginning of Ancient Practice Where Inner Peace Becomes Global Policy, Says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2025.

    The yoga session in Ahmedabad was one of thousands organised across the country as part of the larger ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative, launched by the Ministry of Ayush. The initiative aims to promote widespread participation and awareness of yoga’s holistic health benefits by holding synchronised sessions nationwide. Meanwhile, marking the 11th International Day of Yoga, members of the Indian diaspora and local communities across the world came together in large numbers to celebrate the ancient Indian practice that continues to unite people across cultures and borders.

    International Amit Shah Leads Yoga Day Celebrations in Ahmedabad

    Earlier, on Friday, Several countries across the globe organised Yoga sessions, marking the one-day countdown to the 11th International Day of Yoga. The Embassy of India in Nepal, in association with Lumbini Development Trust, organised a large-scale Yoga demonstration at Lumbini – the revered birthplace of Lord Buddha and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, highlighted that Yoga, an ancient practice with its origins in India, has grown into a global movement, particularly following the United Nations' declaration of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014.

    In Thailand, students of St. Andrews International School engaged in a yoga session highlighting the spirit of Yoga for 'One Earth, One Health'. “Reflecting the spirit of Yoga for One Earth One Health, students of St. Andrews International School, Thailand, participated in an energizing yoga session organised by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Bangkok,” Indian Embassy in Bangkok posted on X. In Austria, the celebration of IDY by the Indian Embassy in Vienna in partnership with Stadt Wien was featured prominently by ORF, Austria's national broadcasting service in its morning show 'Guten Morgen Österreich'.

    In Saudi Arabia, students from International Indian Schools in Taif and Jubail cities participated in a Yoga session embodying harmony, wellness, and togetherness. Now in its 11th year, International Yoga Day has evolved into a global phenomenon. The day is observed across continents and cultures, and India continues to play a pivotal role in promoting mindfulness, discipline, and sustainable living through the practice of yoga. The 2025 theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' has further emphasised the connection between personal well-being and planetary health, aligning with India's broader vision of global harmony through traditional wisdom.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2025 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Ahmedabad Amit Shah International Yoga Day International Yoga Day 2025
