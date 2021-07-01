New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Two Delhi University students have been awarded the prestigious EY Scholarship this year, the varsity said on Thursday.

Shruti Agarwal, a third year student of B.Com (Hons) and Mayank Kedia, a first year student of the same course, at DU's Hansraj College, have won the scholarship.

"Heartiest Congratulations to Shruti and Mayank! @UnivofDelhi is proud of you!" the varsity said in a tweet.

The EY Scholarship 2021 received more than 11,000 registrations from across the country. After a screening process, the top 50 participants were selected for the final pitching round. The top 10 winners are finally designated as EY scholars, the varsity said.

The EY Scholarship programme recognizes and rewards students with exemplary entrepreneurial spirit through a business case competition.

The top 10 winners are rewarded with Rs 1 lakh and an opportunity to earn industry-recognized digital credentials on future-focused skills as well as a two-month internship with EY in a service line of their choice, it said.

It is open to all students who are pursuing graduation courses, across colleges in India. The program involves the submission of a business case on building a better working world, it added.

