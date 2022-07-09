Dang (Gujarat) [India], July 9 (ANI): Two female passengers were killed and several injured while 50 passengers were rescued after a bus full of passengers fell into a gorge near Saputara in the Dang district of Gujarat.

Police said that the bus was going from Saputara to Waghai when the accident happened near Malegaon as a result of tyre burst.

MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi said, "A bus carrying over 50 passengers fell into a gorge near Saputara in Dang district. Two female passengers have died, while 50 passengers have been rescued. The accident occurred due to a tyre blast."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

