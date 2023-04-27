Gurugram, Apr 27 (PTI) Police here have conducted a special search operation during which they raided 17 clubs, bars and restaurants to check illegal hookah bars and arrested two people, officials said on Thursday.

Ganja, prohibited medicine, hookahs and intoxicants of various flavours were seized during the raids conducted on Wednesday night.

The Faridabad police also raided a hookah bar, being run illegally near Lakhan chowk, NIT-2, on Wednesday night and arrested its owner.

In Gurugram, the police raided 17 places including restaurants, clubs and bars in the Sector 29 area. Two people were arrested. The police also seized illegal medicines, hookah, ganja from some clubs.

The search operation was conducted jointly by the teams of Gurugram Police and drug control officials. ACP Sanjeev Kumar, ACP Vikas kaushik, ACP Dr Kavita, and Drug Controller Amandeep Chauhan were involved in the search operation.

"The raid was conducted after police received information that illegal hookah parlours are running in some pubs, bars and restaurants. Two FIRs were registered and the further probe is underway," said ACP, DLF Dr Kavita.

In Faridabad, a team led by ASI Yashpal reached at Nutelindo Café where banned hookah was being served in the bar. Police have seized four boxes of 100 grams each containing banned hookah and nicotine substance from the spot.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said that after registering an FIR under COPTA or the Cigarettes or Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act. The bar owner, identified as Dev, has been arrested, he said.

